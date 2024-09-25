Main Accused In Bengaluru Fridge Murder, Found Dead In Odisha

The man suspected of being involved in the horrific refrigerator murder in Bengaluru has been found dead in Odisha. He has apparently died by suicide, said sources in the Odisha police.

The man, Mukti Ranjan Roy, was found hanging on a tree in Odisha's Bhadrak district today. One of her three key friends in Bengaluru, he was the prime suspect in the case.

The body of the woman, Mahalaxmi, chopped into 30-odd pieces and stuffed in the fridge, was recovered on Saturday, shocking the city. The body parts were partially decomposed, leading the police to believe that she was killed at least two weeks before.

The woman, who worked at a mall, was estranged from her husband, who, reports say, had blamed her friend for the murder.

The discovery of the body came days after the city police said they have identified the suspect and was on his trail.