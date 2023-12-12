Expelled As MP, Trinamool's Mahua Moitra May Lose Official Residence Soon

Mahua Moitra has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court. (File)

Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha last week over corruption allegations, may soon have to vacate her official residence, sources have said.

The housing committee of the Lok Sabha has written to the Urban Development Ministry to initiate the procedure to ask her to vacate her official residence.

Ms Moitra was allotted the house by the ministry under special quota.

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday following an Ethics Committee report into the 'cash for query' charges against her.

In its report, the committee had recommended Ms Moitra be expelled from parliament because her actions were "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal".

After a tempestuous discussion and voice vote, Lok Sabha Om Birla said, "This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee - that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent. So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP."

Ms Mahua was not allowed to speak on the matter in parliament today, which drew protest from some Opposition leaders who said she should be allowed to present her view too.

She accused the parliamentary ethics committee that looked into cash-for-query allegations against her of "breaking every rule". "The committee broke every rule... Tomorrow, the CBI will be sent to my home to harass me," Ms Moitra told reporters outside parliament.

Ms Moitra has now challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

She was accused of taking bribes, including Rs 2 crore in cash and "luxury gift items", from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for asking questions critical of the government in parliament.

Ms Moitra has, however, denied charges she accepted bribes from Mr Hiranandani, who claimed she asked for various favours, including luxury gifts, in return for asking certain questions.