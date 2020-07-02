Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal Takes Charge As Chennai Police Commissioner

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal assumed charge at the Police Commissioner's office, Vepery

Senior IPS officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal took over as new Chennai Police Commissioner on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Aggrawal stated that containing the spread of coronavirus is one of the top priority for the Chennai Police.

He also said that the noose will be tightened against those snatching chains and mobile phones in the city.

"For cybercrime, we will take a new SOP according to the instructions given by our DGP", he said.

"Special women patrolling will be increased in the coming days around the city," he added.

Mr Aggarwal assumed charge at the Police Commissioner's office, Vepery, in the presence of senior police officials. He is the 106th police commissioner of Chennai since 1856.

