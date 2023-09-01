Mahendragiri To Be Commissioned Today: 5 Points On India's New Warship

Mahendragiri is the seventh ship of the Project 17A frigates. Under the Project 17A programme, a total of four ships by M/s MDL and three ships by M/s GRSE are under construction. The first six ships of the project have been launched so far by MDL and GRSE between 2019 and 2023.

These advanced warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 class frigates with improved stealth features, advanced weapons, and sensors.

According to the Indian Navy, "the newly christened Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities."

Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organisation for all warship design activities.