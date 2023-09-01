Mahendragiri To Be Commissioned Today: 5 Points On India's New Warship

Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship.
India's latest warship, Mahendragiri, is going to be launched today at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai. This occasion represents a significant advancement in the country's pursuit of self-reliant defence manufacturing.
Here are 5 points on Indias latest warship:
Mahendragiri is the seventh ship of the Project 17A frigates. Under the Project 17A programme, a total of four ships by M/s MDL and three ships by M/s GRSE are under construction. The first six ships of the project have been launched so far by MDL and GRSE between 2019 and 2023.
These advanced warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 class frigates with improved stealth features, advanced weapons, and sensors.
According to the Indian Navy, "the newly christened Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities."
Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organisation for all warship design activities.
Aligning with the country's resolute commitment to the 'Aatma Nirbharata', a substantial 75% of the orders for equipment and systems for Project 17A ships have been placed by indigenous firms, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force.