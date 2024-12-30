Torpedo Deal With French Firm, DRDO's New Tech To Boost India's Submarines

India's Ministry of Defence signed two significant deals to greatly enhance its submarine fleet. While one of the deals was signed with France's Naval Group, the larger of the two contracts was signed with Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The two contracts have a combined value of Rs 2,867 crore. While the contract with France's Naval Group, worth Rs 877 crore, pertains to more advanced torpedo technology, the contract with Mazagon Dock, worth around Rs 1,990 crore, is over DRDO's new indigenous submarine propulsion system.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed two contracts, worth approximately Rs 2,867 crore, for the construction of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) Plug for DRDO-AIP system and its integration onboard Indian submarines; and the integration of electronic heavy weight torpedo (EHWT) onboard the Kalvari-class submarines," a ministry statement read.

DEAL WITH FRANCE'S NAVAL GROUP

The agreement is about the Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo or EHWT.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the deal for the integration of EHWT onboard the Kalvari-class submarines will be a joint effort by the Indian Navy, the DRDO and Naval Group, France. "It will greatly augment the firepower capabilities of Kalvari-class submarines of the Indian Navy," the defence ministry statement read.

According to the Naval Group, the Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo, also known as the F21 Heavy Weight Torpedo, "successfully integrates the mastery of aluminum silver oxide technology, which greatly enhances the torpedo's range and allows for much higher speed. This makes it a much more lethal weapon compared to other torpedoes".

Another key feature of this torpedo is that "it is designed such that it can never explode on-board a submarine even if there is a fire on the platform, or if it is dropped of fired accidentally."

DEAL WITH MAZAGON DOCK

The agreement is about an advanced Air Independent Propulsion or AIP system. The AIP technology is being indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO.

According to a statement by the defence ministry, "The project pertains to construction of AIP-Plug and its integration. It will enhance the endurance of conventional submarines and significantly contribute towards the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. It would generate employment of nearly three lakh man-days."

Air Independent Propulsion is a marine technology which allows a conventional or non-nuclear submarine to operate without access to atmospheric oxygen. In other words, it allows the conventional submarine to stay submerged deep underwater without having to surface or use its snorkel for a much longer duration.

A snorkel, in submarine terminology, is a pipe that can reach the surface of the ocean while the submarine is at periscope depth to allow a proper air influx for the diesel engines. An AIP Plug can augment or replace the diesel-electric propulsion system of non-nuclear submarines. It is also called Air Independent Power as it allows for much longer underwater endurance.

Both agreements are under the 'Make in India' initiative, which means the propulsion system as well as the torpedoes will be manufactured in India.

