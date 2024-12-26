Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy "Under Threat": Sonia Gandhi Rips Into BJP, RSS

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party, attacked the BJP and the right wing today over their treatment of Mahatma Gandhi, saying his legacy is "under threat from those in power in New Delhi and the ideologies and institutions that have nurtured them".

"These organisations never fought for our freedom. They opposed Mahatma Gandhi bitterly. They created a toxic atmosphere that led to his assassination. They glorify his killers," she said in a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"Gandhian institutions in various places across the nation are under assault," she said, pointing out that it was the "sacred duty" of her party to "renew our resolve to confront these forces".

The extended meeting of the Congress Working Committee was held at Karnataka's Belagavi -- the venue where Mahatma Gandhi presided over the Congress a century ago.

Mrs Gandhi could not be present at the ongoing meet of the Congress Working Committee. In a written statement that was read out on the occasion, she said it was the party's duty to preserve the constitutional values and Gandhian ideals.

Mahatma Gandhi becoming the Congress president in Belgavi was the turning point for the party and the Independence movement, Mrs Gandhi said in her written message.

"It was a transformational milestone in our country's history. Today, we rededicate ourselves to preserve, protect and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. He has been and will continue to be the fundamental source of our inspiration," she said.

"It was he who moulded and guided all our remarkable galaxy of leaders of that generation. His legacy is under threat from those in power in New Delhi and the ideologies and institutions that have nurtured them," she added.

Party chief Mallikarjun kharge said the BJP wants to capture all constitutional institutions like the Election Commission.

"But we will continue to fight this battle... Will fight till the last breath for Nehru-Gandhi ideology, and the honour of Babasaheb Ambedkar," he added.

