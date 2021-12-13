'Mahatma Lamented Filth In Varanasi': Yogi Adityanath Targets Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the opposition from the podium at the inauguration of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project today, blaming them for the "filth and congestion" that has marked the country's spiritual capital for decades. The filth, he remarked, has pre-dated Independence. "Mahatma Gandhi came to Varanasi and lamented the filth here, the congestion," he said.

"Since then, many have come to power using Gandhi's name, but realising the dream of Gandhi-ji that Kashi Dham should be a certain way -- this is the first time we are seeing it," he said.

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 800 crore project, which connects the iconic Vishwanath temple with the ghats along the river Ganga.

Varanasi is the heart of the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha constituency.

The project -- crucial for the BJP ahead of next year's state elections -- is aimed at ensuring easy movement of pilgrims and devotees between the ghats and the temple.

The project also involved repair and restoration of 40 ancient temples that were rediscovered during the first phase of work.