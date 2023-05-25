Video: Water Crisis Forces Maharashtra Villagers To Descend Into Well

The water crisis has had a devastating impact on the people of the village.

The people of Koshimpada village in Maharashtra's Nashik are experiencing a dire water crisis. The village has been without water, and residents are forced to descend into a well to fill their pots.

The water crisis has had a devastating impact on the people of the village. Residents are forced to spend hours each day fetching water from a huge well that appears to be drying. In a video, shared by news agency ANI, women can be seen climbing down the well and collecting dirty water using plastic tumblers.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Due to the water crisis, people of Koshimpada Village are compelled to consume; descent into a well to fetch water pic.twitter.com/6orDLsCpyQ — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

After carefully scaling to the top of the well, by using its ridges as support, the women then filter the dirty water using sieves before transferring it to earthen pots.

The water crisis is due to a combination of factors, including drought, climate change, deforestation, and a severe lack of rainfall. The drought has caused the water level in the wells to drop, and the lack of rainfall has made it difficult to replenish the water supply. The overuse of groundwater has also contributed to the problem.

Promising to tackle the severe water crisis in the village, Vijaykumar Krishnarao Gavit, Maharashtra's Minister of Tribal Development, said that a tender has been passed to ensure water connection to every village in the state.

"Till 2024 every village will have water facility under Jal Jeevan Mission. The tender has been passed for the project," Mr gavit said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The water crisis in Maharashtra has particularly hit the remote hilly villages of Nashik. Besides Nashik, Raigad and Aurangabad districts have also reported severe water shortages.