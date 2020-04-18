Maharashtra Urges Muslims To Offer Prayer At Home During Ramzan

Restrictions have been imposed on celebrating festivals due to locdown till May 3. (Representational)

The Maharashtra government today urged Muslims to offer prayers and break their fasts during the month of Ramzan, which begins next week, inside their houses instead of gathering at mosques or any other

public place in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

There is a lockdown in place till May 3 across the country and restrictions have been imposed on celebrating festivals and offering prayers at public places by followers of all religions during this period.

The Union Minority Affairs Ministry has already urged Muslims to not congregate for offering prayers and Iftar during this period.

In a statement, the Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said the community members should not gather on homes or building terraces or grounds to offer namaz, prayers or for iftar.

The department asked the community members to follow the instructions strictly.