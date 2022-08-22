Maharashtra To Pay College Fees Of Students Who Lost Parents To Covid: Minister

The minister was responding to a question asked by a Congress legislator. (File)

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the state government will bear the education expenses of college students who have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state higher and technical education minister made the announcement on the floor of the state Assembly while responding to a question by Congress legislator Shirish Chaudhary.

"As many as 931 undergraduate and 228 postgraduate students of various government colleges have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government will pay their fees for the entire course," Mr Patil said.

The minister further said that the decision will cost the state more than Rs 2 crore annually, and there will be no need for the state government to pass a similar decision every year.

