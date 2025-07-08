Maharashtra To Establish Social Security Laws For 'Gig Workers'

Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar on Tuesday said 'gig workers' or those who work for online 'platforms' or companies such as Zomato need social security, and the state government will come up with a law for them.



Speaking in the legislative council, Fundkar said a new category of employees, 'platform workers', is emerging.

"It is necessary to frame an independent law for them. A draft is being worked out, so that platform workers get social security," Fundkar said.

The state government stands firmly behind gig workers, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)