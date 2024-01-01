Maharashtra Teen Kills Man Over Affair With His Mother, Detained: Cops

The man, a mild vendor, was having an affair with the boy's mother, police said (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly attacking and killing a man over the latter's illicit affair with his mother in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

Ranjit Tanaji Mali (25) was found dead in a cowshed in Wadji village of Ausa tehsil on Saturday, an official said.

A case of murder was registered and during the probe, the police zeroed in on the teen, who allegedly attacked Mali with a sharp weapon and killed him while he was sleeping, he said.

The man, a mild vendor, was having an affair with the boy's mother. The teen found out about the affair and hatched a plan to murder him, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)