Maharashtra Teen Gang-Raped Multiple Times, 24 Arrested, 2 Boys Detained

A 15-year-old girl was gang-raped by 29 people, including two minors, over the course of nine months near Mumbai, the police said today, revealing details of the horrific crime. In January, the girl's boyfriend had allegedly raped her and shot a video, which was eventually used by the other accused -his friends - to blackmail and gang-rape her.

"It all started when the lover of the girl raped her in January and made a video of the incident. He started blackmailing her on the basis of that video. Later on, his friends and acquaintances gang-raped her at least on four to five occasions at different places, including Dombivili, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale in the district," Additional Commissioner of Police (East region), Dattatray Karale said.

Following the girl's complaint, 24 accused have been arrested and two boys detained, Mr Karale said. The arrested accused are also said to be associated with a political party, the police said.

The police have registered a case last night against unidentified persons under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, repeated rape, gang-rape, and "rape on a woman under sixteen years of age" and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.