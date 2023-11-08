Maharashtra Sets Up Advisory Board To Addres Maratha Quota Issues

Eknath Shinde's office said the board will extend legal assistance (File)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday set up an advisory board headed by retired judge Justice Dilip Bhosale to extend legal assistance on the issues related to the Maratha quota.

Other members of the board are also retired judges - Justices Maroti Gaikwad and Sandeep Shinde, said a statement from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office.

While the Maratha community's demand for reservations in government jobs and educational admissions came to the fore once again recently with activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, the Supreme Court had earlier set aside the quota granted to the community by the state government.

