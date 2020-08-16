Maharashtra Reports Over 11,000 New COVID Cases As Death Count Breaches 20,000

Maharashtra currently has 1,58,395 active cases of coronavirus, an official said (Representational)

Maharashtra's coronavirus death count has breached the 20,000-mark today after 288 patients died from the infection in the state, which is the worst-affected by the pandemic in the country, a state health official said.

The state reported 11,111 new positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall tally to 5,95,865, he said.

The number of deaths caused by the infection now stands at 20,037, the official said.

Today, 8,837 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the count of such patients to 4,17,123.

Currently, there are 1,58,395 active cases of coronavirus in the state, the official added.

State capital Mumbai reported 1,010 new cases and 47 deaths. This took the number of cases in the country's financial capital to 1,28,726 and death count to 7,133. The number of active cases in Mumbai now stands at 17,825 now, he added.

So far 31,62,740 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state.

India, the third worst-affected country in the world by the pandemic after US and Brazil, logged over 63,000 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to nearly 26 lakh cases, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 40,000 have died due to the deadly infection across the country, it said.

However, the country's recovery rate continues to rise steadily with over 18 lakh recoveries.