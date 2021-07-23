Video: Woman Falls Into Flood Waters In Maharashtra As Rescuers Lose Grip

Maharashtra rain: A video shows rescuers trying to pull a person up and eventually losing grip.

As the Konkan coast of Maharashtra battles devastating rain and flooding, the coastal town of Chiplun in Ratnagiri, around 250 km from Mumbai, appears to be among the worst-affected.

A terrifying video from Chiplun shows a few people trying to pull up a woman from a flooded area using what appears to be a rope. The woman, in the 11-second video, can be seen clinging on to what appears to a rope as she is pulled up. But just as she nears the terrace of the building, the rescuers lose grip and she falls into the flood waters.

More than 50 per cent area of Chiplun, which has a population of over 70,000, has got submerged in flood waters, news agency PTI reported. More than 5,000 people are stranded.

#MaharashtraRains

Konkan region of Maharashtra is witnessing worst ever floods.#Chiplun worst hit with the entire city being inundated, leaving more than 5,000 people stranded, breaking all records from 2005.



Scary visual from Chiplun today...



God save the world pic.twitter.com/1xSgCOb0Hs — Puja Bharadwaj (@Pbndtv) July 23, 2021

Maharashtra is witnessing the heaviest rain in July in 40 years.

While Ratnagiri, Raigad, Kolhapur districts are flooded, Sangli and Amravati are facing a flood-like situation. Four landslides have been reported in Raigad due to incessant rain.

Apart from the NDRF and state rescue teams, the navy has mobilised flood rescue teams and helicopters to provide assistance to the Maharashtra administration.

Maharashtra rain: The Met department has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in Maharashtra for the next few days.

The unprecedented rain has affected road and rail traffic. Traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway was disrupted today after a stretch of road in Belgaum district of neighbouring Karnataka got inundated, prompting the police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur to stop the vehicles going to the neighbouring state as a safety measure, officials said.

The Met department has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in Maharashtra that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next few days.