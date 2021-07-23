Heavy Rain In Maharashtra Breaks 40-Year July Record, Navy Roped In

Maharashtra Rain: Red and orange alerts are on for several parts for the next few days.

Incessant rain over the last 24 hours has led to devastating floods in parts of Maharashtra, with three districts flooded and two districts facing a flood-like situation. This is the heaviest spell of rain in the state in July in 40 years. The Navy has been roped in for rescue and evacuation.

Several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel too have been deployed for rescue operations in the Konkan region. While Ratnagiri, Raigad, Kolhapur districts are flooded, Sangli and Amravati are facing a flood-like situation.

More than 50 per cent area of the coastal town of Chiplun in Ratnagiri, around 250 km from Mumbai and having a population of over 70,000, has got submerged in flood waters, news agency PTI reported.

A terrifying video from Chiplun shows a few people trying to pull up a woman from a flooded area using what appears to be a rope. The woman clings on to the rope as she is pulled up, but just as she nears the terrace of the building, the rescuers lose grip and she falls into the water.

Several people are missing after landslides in Raigad, which also led to roads being blocked.

Mumbai, neighbouring Thane and Palghar and other districts in the Konkan region have been witnessing heavy downpour since the last few days. This morning, seven people died and three were injured after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Govandi area.

The Mumbai-Goa Highway has been closed for traffic due to severe flooding in the region.

The Met department has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in Maharashtra that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next few days.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and asked disaster Management units and other departments responsible to stay vigilant and start rescue operations immediately.

