Maharashtra Public Works Department To Inspect 20,000 Bridges Across The State

Maharashtra PWD will soon undertake inspection of 20,000 bridges in the state (Representational)

The Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) will soon undertake inspection of 20,000 bridges across the state to assess their condition and prevent incidents like bridge collapse and other mishaps, an official said today.

The exercise will help in maintaining the bridges in good condition in all districts of the state, PWD, Nagpur, Superintending Engineer Vidyadhar Sardeshmukh told news agency Press Trust of India.

A British-era bridge on the Savitri river in Mahad city of Raigad district collapsed in August 2016. Following the collapse, two buses moving on the bridge got washed away, killing over 40 people.

Mr Sardeshmukh said the Nagpur PWD office has already floated tenders for appointing a consultancy to take up examination of bridges across the state.

"There are nearly 20,000 bridges which will be thoroughly examined, including the British-era arch bridges. The state will spend Rs 20 crore on this exercise," he said.

"Bridges having a minimum length of six metres or more will be examined as part of the exercise. Since bases of many bridges remain under water, the inspecting agency will take the help of divers to assess the foundation of such bridges," remarked the official.

Several other aspects, including the strength of a bridge, will also be studied, he said.

The examining agency will submit its report and suggestions to the PWD within a period of six months following which repairs of bridges will be undertaken. "The agency will also monitor the repair works for three years," the official added.

