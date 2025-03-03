NDTV Explainer: Opposition Cameo In 'Eknath Shinde vs Devendra Fadnavis'

Maharashtra's politics is dominated by the buzz about a rift between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde, despite fervent denials from both.

While the ruling alliance or Mahayuti took power mid-term after a game of defections, its victory in the 2024 state election was clear and indubitable. But months on, the opposition is sensing a crack that can be pried open. It has understood that the key to weakening the Devendra Fadnavis government lies in playing up the apparent feud between its top two.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's absence from several government events in the past few weeks is seen as a giveaway that all is not well. And that Mr Shinde is probably still sulking after stepping down as Chief Minister to swap roles with his former deputy after the BJP's outsized victory in Maharashtra.

Mr Fadnavis trashed all speculation at a news conference.

"There is no Cold War among the ruling allies," he declared yesterday, a beaming Eknath Shinde beside him to establish that he is no betrayer - a charge that his former boss Uddhav Thackeray flung at him when he broke away from the Shiv Sena in 2022 to support the BJP.

The emphatic denials have not silenced the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray's Sena.

Harassment Of Union Minister's Daughter

The latest incident to encourage opposition attacks is the harassment of Union Minister Raksha Khadse's minor daughter at a fair during Shivratri in the Jalgaon district. The minister went with her supporters to the police station to file a complaint yesterday, after which the cops said a suspect had been arrested.

Ms Khadse, a three-time MP and a BJP leader, also flagged concerns about the safety of common citizens and said women were not safe in Maharashtra - a state governed by her own party for the past few years. Echoing similar concerns, the Congress sharpened its attack on the government and demanded that Mr Fadnavis step down. A day later, it went on to claim that the attackers were linked to Mr Shinde's party.

Mr Fadnavis said yesterday some workers from a "particular party" were involved in the crime, but didn't specify.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has claimed the suspects were arrested after the minister went to the police station and that they were associated with the Shiv Sena, headed by Mr Shinde. "Was this the reason for the delay in the arrest?" she wondered.

Close after the horrific bus rape case in Pune, the incident has given more ammo to the opposition. Referring to a 26-year-old woman's sexual assault inside a bus parked close to a police station in Pune, Ms Gaikwad claimed the accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade had links with the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, another deputy of Mr Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar, whose party has one-sixth of the ruling coalition's strength, brings significant support to Mr Fadnavis.

Not Just Criticism, Even Praises Work?

The faction of the Shiv Sena headed by Uddhav Thackeray has also taken on the Fadnavis government on another key aspect. Saamana, the Sena mouthpiece, has on two different instances praised the BJP government. The latest was for bringing discipline in the party by taking away powers from ministers to appoint officers on special duty (OSD) and personal secretaries.

A Saamana editorial last week said financial discipline had gone for a toss in the state in three years (when Mr Shinde was Chief Minister) and congratulated Mr Fadnavis for taking decisions that they believed would bring discipline in governance. It pointed out 16 of the 125 names suggested for these posts were rejected by the Chief Minister, and that 12 of those rejected names came from Team Shinde.

Mr Fadnavis's decisions would jeopardise Mr Shinde's calculations, the Saamana piece claimed, adding that "fixers and brokers" who allegedly dominated the Shinde faction would now have nowhere to go and would weaken his party.

The praise, coming from the opposition, may have surprised BJP leaders but political experts read it as an attempt to drive the wedge deeper between Mr Fadnavis and Mr Shinde.

Eknath Shinde vs Devendra Fadnavis

A joint declaration that there is "no cold war" follows several moves by Mr Shinde that only served to provoke more speculation.

On February 22, the former Chief Minister declared that he "should not be taken lightly" without naming anyone.

The comment was significant after the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office ordered an inquiry into a stalled housing project that was cleared for revival in 2023 by Mr Shinde.

Last week, Mr Fadnavis cancelled a health department contract worth Rs 3,200 crore approved by Shinde cabinet minister Tanaji Sawant. The contract was given to a company that had no prior experience. This added to a list of financial irregularities - including the purchase of ambulances and transfers - allegedly on Mr Sawant's watch.

Over a week ago, a second 'Janta Darbar' called by Ganesh Naik of the BJP in their Thane stronghold reinforced speculation.

Making no effort to address growing speculation, Mr Shinde skipped three government events last month. The former chief minister skipped the inauguration of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Thane, the Maratha king's birth anniversary celebrations at the Agra Fort, and the inauguration of a theme park in Ambegaon Budruk - Mr Fadnavis attended all three.

Mr Fadnavis has the support of 132 BJP MLAs, short of the majority mark of 144 in the 288-member assembly. His government is propped up by Mr Shinde's Sena (57) and Ajit Pawar's NCP (41).

Stirring up trouble in the ruling alliance, which culminates in a split, is a tactic well tested in Maharashtra.