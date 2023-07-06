'Maybe Sharad Pawar Sidelined People': Congress On NCP Split

Prithviraj Chavan said that the split is real and that bitterness is apparent in the party. (File)

Former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader, Prithviraj Chavan, on Thursday reacted to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over his retirement remark, and said that this shows bitterness that was setting in for years, adding that the "split is real".

Mr Chavan's remark comes a day after Ajit Pawar urged the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President, Sharad Pawar to step down and give a chance to the new generation stating that even leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retire at the age of 75.

While speaking to ANI on Thursday, Mr Chavan said that this shows the bitterness that was setting in for years. "Maybe there were a few faults in Pawar Saheb's management of the party. Maybe he sidelined people to push forward his daughter, but this family dispute is affecting the state's politics. So, I said that the split is real and there is bitterness," he said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the ongoing Maharashtra NCP crisis was decided in Delhi and a decision will have to be made by Vidhan Sabha against Eknath Shinde adding that he will be suspended because there is no way out.

"This politics that Ajit Pawar has to be brought on board, was decided in Delhi. We believe that within a few months, perhaps before August 11 and 12, a decision will have to be made in the ongoing action by Vidhan Sabha against Eknath Shinde. Perhaps he will be suspended because there is no way out," he said.

"If the 16 MLAs and CM go out, a new CM will be needed. They will perhaps give the responsibility to Ajit Pawar. Maybe BJP's high command has placed its trust in Ajit Pawar. There is uncertainty in Maharashtra, this is not good for the state," Mr Chavan added.

The politics of Maharashtra is on the boil since Sunday as senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government with 8 other MLAs and has claimed control over the Nationalist Congress Party.

The junior Pawar also has blamed the 82-year-old Sharad Pawar for NCP losing out on the chance to have a chief minister of Maharashtra despite having the support of a majority of MLAs in the year 2014.

"You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise..."

"You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings...The other day, he went to YB Chavan Memorial...I have also been there...but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?... Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," said the Deputy chief minister while addressing party legislators and other workers in Bandra here.

Later in the day, NCP's working president Supriya Sule in a stern response asked the deputy CM not to disrespect her father.

