Over 300 Fall Ill After Wedding Feast In Maharashtra's Latur

Over 330 people took ill after consuming food at a wedding feast in Nilanga tehsil of Maharashtra's Latur district, a health official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Kedarpur village, where food was cooked for several hundred people, he said.

"People started complaining of uneasiness while some began vomiting. A total of 336 persons from Kedarpur and Jawalga villages were taken to Ambulga primary health centre. Some were treated at Valandi PHC. All are in stable condition now and responding well to treatment. Most have been discharged," he said.

He said 133 of those who complained of food poisoning belonged to Jawalga, 178 from Kedarpur and 25 from Kate Jawalga.

Health teams are camping in the three villages to monitor the situation, the official added.

