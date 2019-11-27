'Only For A Few Days...': BJP MLA On Uddhav Thackeray Government

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Satpute took a swipe at the new Uddhav Thackeray government

As a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance preps to form government in Maharashtra, newly-elected BJP MLA Ram Satpute on Wednesday predicted that the coalition would not last long and Devendra Fadnavis would be back.

"We will work as a good opposition under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. This government will be only there for a few days. This government is of Jayachandon (a character in Mahabharata referring to betrayal) and will not continue for many days," Mr Satpute told news agency ANI.

Maharashtra MLAs were sworn in today over a month after the state election. The BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar, as Pro-Tem or interim Speaker, presided over the oaths.

On Tuesday, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister just four days after taking oath in a controversial swearing-in. The sudden and unannounced government formation was challenged by the Sena-NCP-Congress combine in the Supreme Court, which ordered Mr Fadnavis to take an immediate trust vote and prove his majority.

Later in the evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra, following which the Governor announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.