Maharashtra MLAs To Take Oath Shortly, Interim Speaker To Oversee Them

Maharashtra: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine will form government

All 288 newly-elected MLAs of Maharashtra will take oath at 8 am today in a special assembly session called by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, less than 24 hours after the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Chief Minister and the NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

Interim Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar, who was appointed by the Governor after swift developments on Tuesday propelled the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena combine to form government, will oversee the oath ceremony.

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called a special session of the legislative assembly on Wednesday. The session would begin at 8 am for the oath-taking ceremony of the 288 members," an official of the Governor's office said on Tuesday.

The newly-elected MLAs couldn't take oath even a month after the results of the assembly election were announced after the Shiv Sena declined to go with the BJP to form government due to a tussle over chief ministership.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray has been made Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Weeks passed as Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress hammered out a deal to take Maharashtra.

Maharashtra was kept under President's Rule for 13 days, until Mr Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar took oath in a secretive ceremony last week.

The newly formed combine Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA sent a letter to the Governor claiming the support of 166 MLAs. The MVA has agreed on making Mr Thackeray the Chief Minister.

"I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi and others," Mr Thackeray said after being elected to lead the alliance.

Ajit Pawar, whose overnight switch had enabled the BJP's Saturday morning coup last week, is back in the NCP fold, say sources. He met his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

