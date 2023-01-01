Massive Fire After Explosion In Nashik Factory, Workers Feared Trapped

Visuals show flames and smoke billowing out from the building

Several workers are feared trapped after a massive fire broke out at a factory in Maharashtra's Nashik today.

The fire broke out at the factory in Nashik's Mundegaon village at 11 am after a huge boiler explosion, officials said.

Several fire engines are at the spot trying to douse the flames.

"11 workers have been rescued, while several others remain trapped," a fire department official said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that rescue efforts are underway.

