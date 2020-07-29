Maharashtra Minister's 'WhatsApp University' Jibe At BJP's New Online Campaign Plan

Anil Deshmukh asked state police's cyber cell to keep tab on WhatsApp groups to prevent rumour mongering

Amid reports about Maharashtra BJP's plan to launch a campaign to connect with the state's voters through WhatsApp, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday hoped it will not turn into a "WhatsApp university".

"WhatsApp university" is a term that has emerged for rumour mongering or circulation of fake content on the messaging platform.

The minister asked the Maharashtra police's cyber cell to keep tab on WhatsApp groups to prevent rumour mongering and spread of misinformation.

A news report in a Marathi daily stated that the BJP's state unit was planning to link one-and-half crore voters by forming groups on WhatsApp.

"There is no harm in connecting with citizens over #WhatsApp & I am hopeful that this #campaign will not result in #WhatsAppUniversity. @MahaCyber1 Please keep a close tab on WhatsApp groups if they are in use to mislead people & spread rumours," Mr Deshmukh tweeted.

