'Releasing Soon, Special 26': Maharashtra Minister's Teaser In Drugs Case

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's relentless attack on the anti-drugs agency amid the probe in Aryan Khan case continued this morning in his cryptic tweets. The 62-year-old NCP leader said he has "received an envelope from an unnamed NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) official", adding that he will soon be revealing the details.

"Good Morning everyone, I am releasing soon... 'SPECIAL 26'," he announced in a tweet.

In another tweet, he wrote: "Envelope of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. Contents of which I will be releasing soon on Twitter. (sic)."

Crime drama 'Special 26', a 2013 Bollywood movie starring Akshay Kumar, found a mention in his post.

Mr Malik has alleged collusion between the NCB and the BJP leaders in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, has been identified as the accused number 1.

On Monday, while speaking to NDTV, he said the NCB is "hiding" behind the case of his son-in-law who was arrested in a drugs case, portraying his criticism of the agency as a case of "personal vendetta".

"This allegation is baseless. They were shielding behind the case of my son-in-law. Nine months ago, he was arrested by Wankhede (NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede). I said I have full trust in the Indian judiciary. Nobody is above the law. On 27th of the last month, he was granted bail," Mr Malik told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Sameer Wankhede is the officer leading the investigation in the Aryan Khan case. Allegations of payoffs by a witness in the case - linked to Mr Wankhede - surfaced on Sunday. However, the anti-drugs agency has backed him, saying he has an "impeccable record".

Calling it a "fight against a wrongdoing", Mr Malik on Monday said Mr Wankhede has "taken charge of the NCB to extort money".

"More than thousands of crores have been extorted from the Mumbai city. Definitely wrongdoings are happening," added the senior leader of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, who along with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, is leading the charge against the drugs control agency.