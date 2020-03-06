CAG Finds Fault With Process Linked To Shivaji Statue: Ashok Chavan

The CAG has observed the entire process that was followed was wrong: Ashok Chavan

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has observed that the process followed by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in connection with the construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in the Arabian sea was wrong and aimed at helping contractors, Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan said on Thursday.

The matter will be probed, said Mr Chavan, a Congress leader who holds the PWD portfolio in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

He said the government will strive to see that the Supreme Court lifts ''stay'' on the project work.

In January last year, the top court orally asked Maharashtra government authorities not to proceed with the construction activities, while hearing a petition of an NGO which has challenged the environmental and coastal regulation zone clearance granted to the multi-crore project.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that talks about the memorial was tabled in both the Houses of the state legislature on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters outside the legislature building complex, Mr Chavan pitched for complete transparency in the construction of the memorial off Mumbai's coast.

"There has to be complete transparency in memorial work. We feel nothing wrong should be committed while carrying out the work," the minister said.

The CAG has observed the entire process that was followed was wrong. It has observed that the process was followed to help contractors, Mr Chavan said.

He said the CAG has also noted that tenders conditions were changed after the tenders were opened.

The CAG has objected to it. Detailed information of the matter will be taken. The matter will be probed keeping in mind CAGs objections, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the grand project in December 2016 when the BJP was in power in the state.