Maharashtra Minister Apologises To Chief Justice Over 'Protocol Lapse' In Mumbai

Maharashtra Cabinet minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said he personally phoned and apologized to Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on behalf of the state government over 'protocol lapse' during the latter's visit to Mumbai.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is also the state BJP president, said top government officials could not reach on time to receive the CJI as per protocol and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken cognizance of the incident.

CJI Gavai on Sunday expressed his displeasure over the absence of Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police or Mumbai police commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top judicial post. CJI Gavai, who took oath of the new office on May 14, was in Mumbai for a felicitation programme.

Replying to a question over the absence of senior officials during the visit, the cabinet minister told reporters in Nagpur that CJI Gavai, who hails from Amravati district of the state, was Maharashtra's Bhushan (jewel).

"Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai is Maharashtra Bhushan, Amravati and Nagpur Bhushan for us. It was a moment of joy for us when he took over as the CJI," Bawankule asserted.

"I personally phoned CJI Bhushan Gavai yesterday (Sunday) night and apologized to him on behalf of the government. He has a big heart. He comes from Amravati and will certainly forgive us," the minister said.

