Maharashtra Makes Covid Report Must For People From Delhi, 3 States

Amid Coronavirus crisis, Maharashtra has announced new set of rules amid today.

A Covid negative report from an RT-PCR test will be needed for people travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa -- states witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by Covid but now recovering, issued detailed guidelines this evening to put a check on incoming people from these states and prevent a relapse.

The rules will cover passengers in both flights and trains, who have to show the negative test results before boarding.

In case of flights, the test has to be undertaken 72 hours before landing. For trains, the time is 96 hours and will apply to trains that originate or halt in these states.

For those yet to take a test, airports will run testing centres, where the passengers will mandatorily be tested at their own cost before they can go home.

For trains, passengers who have not conducted RT-PCR tests will be tested for symptoms at stations where they get off. If they have any symptoms, they will have to undergo Rapid Antigen tests.

In case of road travel, passengers from the concerned states will be tested for symptoms including body temperature and only those without symptoms will be allowed entry. Those with symptoms will be allowed to go home.