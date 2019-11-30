Maharashtra Live Updates: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Issue Whip To MLAs

New Delhi:
Uddhav Thackeray heads an alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. (File)
The newly-appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove his majority in the state assembly today as the alliance government in Maharashtra faces a trust vote. The floor test comes after a week of rapid developments that began with a surprise oath by the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and his eventual resignation 80 hours later.
Mr Thackeray, 59, heads an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, also called Maha Vikas Aghadi.
The pro-tem or temporary Speaker for the special two-day session of the Maharashtra assembly will be Dilip Walse Patil of the NCP.
Here are the LIVE updates from Maharashtra floor test:
Maharashtra government formation
The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, with the support of some Independents and others like Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, have a strength of 165 MLAs, comfortably higher than the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member assembly. The three parties together have 154 MLAs.
On Wednesday, all the MLAs who were elected in last month's election were sworn-in in the assembly as per a Supreme Court order. It was a rare occasion when the House assembled for the session without the formation of a government and appointment of a Chief Minister.
Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji
Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the state Assembly premises, ahead of the floor test.
Maha Vikas Aghadi issues whip to MLAs
The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have issued whip to MLAs to remain present in the assembly ahead of Maharashtra floor test.
Speaker of assembly to be elected tomorrow
The Speaker of the assembly will be elected tomorrow. While the Congress's Nana Patole will be the candidate from the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, the BJP announced that MLA Kishan Kathore will be its candidate for the Speaker's post. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.
Will easily prove majority: NCP leader
"We shall easily prove our majority in the house today," said newly-inducted NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.
Ajit Pawar meets Sharad Pawar
Ahead of the trust vote, Ajit Pawar, the NCP leader who turned rebel briefly before returning to the party and Pawar family fold, meets his uncle Sharad Pawar. He was accompanied by party colleague Jayant Patil.
They will not be able to win: BJP
"If there is secret voting, they will not be able to win. This is an open challenge," the BJP's Chandrakant Patil said.