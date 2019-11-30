Maharashtra Live Updates: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Issue Whip To MLAs

Uddhav Thackeray heads an alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. (File)

The newly-appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove his majority in the state assembly today as the alliance government in Maharashtra faces a trust vote. The floor test comes after a week of rapid developments that began with a surprise oath by the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and his eventual resignation 80 hours later.

Mr Thackeray, 59, heads an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, also called Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The pro-tem or temporary Speaker for the special two-day session of the Maharashtra assembly will be Dilip Walse Patil of the NCP.

Nov 30, 2019 13:27 (IST) Maharashtra government formation

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, with the support of some Independents and others like Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, have a strength of 165 MLAs, comfortably higher than the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member assembly. The three parties together have 154 MLAs.

On Wednesday, all the MLAs who were elected in last month's election were sworn-in in the assembly as per a Supreme Court order. It was a rare occasion when the House assembled for the session without the formation of a government and appointment of a Chief Minister.

Nov 30, 2019 13:25 (IST) Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji

Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the state Assembly premises, ahead of the floor test. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the state Assembly premises ahead of the floor test of #MahaVikasAghadi government today. pic.twitter.com/kLmrPcD9NC - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Nov 30, 2019 13:19 (IST) Maha Vikas Aghadi issues whip to MLAs

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have issued whip to MLAs to remain present in the assembly ahead of Maharashtra floor test.

Nov 30, 2019 13:15 (IST) Speaker of assembly to be elected tomorrow

The Speaker of the assembly will be elected tomorrow. While the Congress's Nana Patole will be the candidate from the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, the BJP announced that MLA Kishan Kathore will be its candidate for the Speaker's post. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

Nov 30, 2019 13:04 (IST) Will easily prove majority: NCP leader

"We shall easily prove our majority in the house today," said newly-inducted NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Nov 30, 2019 13:01 (IST) Ajit Pawar meets Sharad Pawar

Ahead of the trust vote, Ajit Pawar, the NCP leader who turned rebel briefly before returning to the party and Pawar family fold, meets his uncle Sharad Pawar. He was accompanied by party colleague Jayant Patil.