Maharashtra Leader's Crude 'Bindi' Remark On Smriti Irani Tiggers Row

A leader from a Maharashtra-based party was seen making some extremely offensive remarks on Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday. Jaydeep Kawade, a leader from the People's Republican Party(PRP), became the latest politician to make sexist remarks at a woman leader ahead of the national election.

"Smith Irani wears a huge bindi. So we asked why does she wear such a huge bindi.... This minister, (Narendra) Modi's minister, (Nitin) Gadkari's minister said in the Lok Sabha that she will change Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution and Nana Patole opposed it...," Mr Kawade said in Marathi at an election rally in Nagpur's Bagadganj.

NDTV will not report the rest of Jaydeep Kawade's offensive comment.

Smriti Irani is the BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and is challenging Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The PRP is an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra. The party is headed by Mr Kawade's father, Dalit leader and legislator Jogendra Kawade.

As Mr Kawade's remarks were widely shared on social media, workers of the BJP's youth wing, on Tuesday, filed a complaint against him and a few Congress leaders with the Returning Officer of the Nagpur parliamentary constituency.

According to the complaint, Mr Kawade's statements were insulting to women and violated the model code of conduct for the national election.

The Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) claimed that the Congress candidate from Nagpur, Nana Patole, and other leaders like Ashok Chavan and Vilas Muttemwar were present on the stage when Mr Kawade made the sexist remarks and that they did not react.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

