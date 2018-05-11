Run By Prisoners, This Maharashtra Jail Radio Station Takes Song Requests

Speakers have been installed in every barrack so that prisoners could hear the broadcast easily.

Engaging prisoners in constructive work, Maharashtra's Ahmednagar jail has come with an innovative internal radio station that will be exclusively run by the prisoners themselves.The jail authorities feel that this would help in their rehabilitation and reform process.The radio channel will run health programs, spiritual talks and also take song requests by the prisoners, NJ Sawant, Jail Superintendent said. To ensure that channel broadcast reaches all prisoners, special speakers have been installed in every barrack."This initiative has been taken to divert prisoners' mind from negativity and help them choose a positive path," said senior jailer Shamkant Shedge.

Several reform measures are being taken up across India to help prisoners live with dignity and rehabilitate them.

In Pune's Yerwada prison, which is also the state's largest prison with a capacity of 5000 inmates, the prisoners use their time effectively to churn out 'Inmate', a premium leather footwear brand from the state-run jail. The branded footwear prepared by the prisoners is sold online across India.

Prisoners in a Gurgaon jail are also engage their time and skill and produce cloth bags to save the environment under the campaign, "No to Polythene And Yes To Cloth Bags".

