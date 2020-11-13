Regulation Of Online News Media, Social Sites Good For Society: Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh said important ensure that integrity of women in entertainment industry isn't compromised.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision to bring OTT platforms under its ambit, citing that it was good for society.

The centre has brought OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime video as well as online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, giving it powers to regulate policies and rules of digital space.

In an official statement, Mr Deshmukh stressed on the need to ensure that children are not exposed to obscene content on the internet.

"Digital platforms will fall under the purview of the Central government and regulating them will be a good thing for society," the minister said.

He also called for the need to ensure that integrity of women working in the entertainment industry isn't compromised under any kind of pressure.

The minister further said he is confident that by regulating OTT platforms such malpractices can be curbed and social health can be maintained.

Mr Deshmukh also referred to the Maharashtra cyber police's recent action against some production houses and crew members for allegedly transmitting obscene and sexually explicit content on the internet.