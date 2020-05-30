Maharashtra Hikes Remuneration Of Bonded Doctors Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Uddhav Thackeray said the move will boost the morale of doctors (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a hike in the monthly remuneration of bonded doctors, bringing them at par with their colleagues hired on contract.

Mr Thackeray said the decision will help intensify the fight against COVID-19 and will boost the morale of medical workers.

As per the revised salaries, bonded doctors working in tribal belts will get Rs 75,000 instead of Rs 60,000, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Specialist doctors on bond in the tribal belts will now get Rs 85,000 instead of Rs 70,000, it said.

In other parts of the state, MBBS doctors will get Rs 70,000 instead of Rs 55,000, while specialists will get Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 65,000, it added.

In Maharashtra, all MBBS, MS, MD, diploma and super specialty doctors graduating from government and municipal medical colleges have to render mandatory service to the government for a stipulated period.

