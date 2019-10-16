Maharashtra, Haryana Election Live Updates: Savarkar's Values Are Basis For Nation-Building, Says PM

PM Modi at Akola rally in Maharashtra said Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's "sanskar" (values) are the basis for nation-building. He will also be holding rallies at Jalna and Panvel today. PM Modi kicked off his poll campaign in the state from Jalgaon and Sakoli on October 13.

In its Maharashtra manifesto, the BJP has promised to generate 1 crore jobs in the state, sanitary napkin at Rs 1 for women, all the village panchayat to be connected via broadband internet, every district to have ATAL Vigyan Kendra and to get the investment of Rs 5 lakh crore in infrastructure projects, among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Haryana today to address four rallies. On Monday, he had had addressed public rallies in Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar.

Here are the live updates of election campaigning in Maharashtra and Haryana: