Maharashtra, Haryana Election Live Updates: Savarkar's Values Are Basis For Nation-Building, Says PM

NEW DELHI:
Election rally live: PM Modi addresses rally in Akola, Maharashtra
PM Modi at Akola rally in Maharashtra said Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's "sanskar" (values) are the basis for nation-building. He will also be holding rallies at Jalna and Panvel today. PM Modi kicked off his poll campaign in the state from Jalgaon and Sakoli on October 13.
In its Maharashtra manifesto, the BJP has promised to generate 1 crore jobs in the state, sanitary napkin at Rs 1 for women, all the village panchayat to be connected via broadband internet, every district to have ATAL Vigyan Kendra and to get the investment of Rs 5 lakh crore in infrastructure projects, among others.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Haryana today to address four rallies. On Monday, he had had addressed public rallies in Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar.
Here are the live updates of election campaigning in Maharashtra and Haryana:
Babasaheb Ambedkar was denied Bharat Ratna: PM Modi
- Addressing an election rally in Akola district, he also rued that Babasaheb Ambedkar was denied the Bharat Ratna.
- "It is due to Savarkar's sanskar (values) that we put nationalism as the basis for nation-building," he said.
- Terming the opposition parties as "shameless", he slammed them for objecting to the issue of ending of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under the Article 370 .
- "For political gains, some are openly saying that Article 370 has nothing to do with Maharashtra Assembly polls, that Jammu and Kashmir has nothing to do with Maharashtra. I want to tell such people that J&K and its people are also sons of Maa Bharti," he said.
- "At one time, there were regular incidents of terrorism and hatred in Maharashtra. The culprits got away, and settled in different countries. India wants to ask the people who were in power then, how did all of this happen? How did they escape," he said, slamming the Congress-NCP combine.
- The initiative of the people of Amola to clean the Morna river is commendable, says PM at the rally
- I remember I had mentioned this on 'Mann Ki Baat' last year. I pay my regards to you today: PM
- Times have changed now. The country is going to answer every incident: PM
- You had stopped such activities from these people by forming BJP govts in the Centre and Maharashtra in 2014. I know that it is going to happen again in 2019: PM
Have come to seek your support: PM Modi at assembly election rally
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, poked by the opposition for raising his government's Jammu and Kashmir decision while campaigning for the Maharashtra and Haryana polls, today hit back with a two-word phrase in Hindi: "Doob maro". (drown in shame)
- PM Modi lashed out at the Congress and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who had accused the ruling BJP of diverting attention from its failures in the two states it rules by tom-tomming the Article 370 move.