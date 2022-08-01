Maharashtra Governor Apologises For 'Gujaratis-Rajasthanis' Remark

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari apologised for his "Gujaratis-Rajasthanis" remark.

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari apologised for his "Gujaratis-Rajasthanis" remark today after facing widespread pushback from all political parties.

Governor Koshyari landed in a controversy for his speech last week during which he said that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are taken out of Maharashtra, the state will have no money left.

"If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country," the Maharashtra governor had said.

In the eye of the storm, the governor apologized in a tweet in Marathi today.

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan quoted BS Koshyari as saying that he is confident that people of Maharashtra will display their large heart and forgive him for his recent remarks adding that he may have committed a mistake while speaking about the contribution of some members of society during his speech.

Raked over the coals, the Governor had earlier said that his comments were misconstrued and added that he had "no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people".

Taking cognizance of his remarks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said that these were the Governor's personal comments and that he did not support them. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also agreed with Mr Shinde's stand leaving BS Koshyari isolated amid the row.

Several leaders from the Shiv Sena and Congress criticised Mr Koshyari over the week, demanding an apology from him.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray demanded an apology from Mr Koshyari saying that the time had come to decide whether he should be sent back home or to jail, accusing the Governor of "dividing Hindus living peacefully" in Mumbai and Thane.

"The marathi man is getting insulted," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said adding to the stinging criticism that Mr Koshyari received from all quarters.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Sawant also tweeted the video of the governor's speech slamming his remarks.