Maharashtra Governor Says He Conveyed To PM "Desire" To Step Down

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at loggerheads with the opposition over the last year, has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he wishes to step down from post. "Governor Koshyari has expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities," read the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra – the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," Mr Koshyari said in the statement to the media.

Mr Koshyari later tweeted:

During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 23, 2023

I have always received the love and affection from the Hon'ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 23, 2023

The surprise move came during PM Modi's recent visit to Mumbai. The Governor had expressed his desire to step down from the post ahead of the Mumbai civic election.

Mr Koshyari landed in a number of controversies since his decision to organise the early morning oath ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhavan after the 2019 state elections.

There have been other controversies since -- his statements against Savitribai Phule and Jyotiba Phule and his refusal to accept the list of 12 MLCs nominated by the erstwhile MVA government for state legislature had made headlines.

His remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of old times had triggered statewide protests. The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena alleged that he had insulted the icons of Maharashtra and was against the "Marathi manoos".

Dubbing him "biased", the Opposition had organised a protest against Mr Koshyari last month, demanding that he be removed from the post of Governor.