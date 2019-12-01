Will Ensure 80 % Quota For Locals In Jobs, Says Maharashtra Governor

"Government is concerned about unemployment," Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said the government is concerned about unemployment and it will enact a law to ensure 80 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for the locals.

The governor made the announcement during a joint sitting of the state legislature at Vidhan Bhawan in which he laid out the new government's agenda for the coming years.

Providing 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local youth, meals at Rs 10 meal and building super-speciality hospitals are part of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) finalised by the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

"The Sena-NCP-Congress government is concerned about unemployment. The new government will enact a law to ensure 80 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for the sons of the soil," Mr Koshyari said in his speech in Marathi.

He further added that the government will soon present a "true picture" of the economic status of Maharashtra.

"The government will set up centres to provide meal at Rs 10 in the state. Clinics will be set up where health screening will be done at the cost of Rs 1. Super-speciality hospitals will be constructed in every district," he said.

The governor also said appropriate measures would be taken to bail out farmers whose crops got damaged in unseasonal rains in November.

"Farmers from 349 tehsils in 34 districts of Maharashtra suffered crop loss due to untimely showers. Appropriate measures would be taken to ease their woes. This government will also provide appropriate remuneration to farmers' for their produce," he said.

Mr Koshyari also said the government will make efforts to offer education to women free of cost and build hostels for working women.