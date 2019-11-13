Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Alliance Talks Continue After President's Rule

The move to place the state under President's Rule has been criticised by opposition parties who have accused Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of not giving them enough time. 

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 13, 2019 09:33 IST
Alliance talks continue between Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress.

Mumbai/ New Delhi: 

Maharashtra has been placed under President's Rule on Tuesday but that didn't stop allies Congress and NCP from holding discussions on whether to support the Shiv Sena in forming government. 

The state was placed under President's rule after the Governor sent a report. The NCP spoke to him at 11 am on Tuesday and the report was sent hours before its 8.30 pm deadline, and asked for more time.

Here are the live updates on Maharashtra government formation.




Nov 13, 2019
09:33 (IST)
Maharashtra Government Formation: Sanjay Raut, In Hospital, Quotes Harivansh Rai Bachchan In Tweet
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is in hospital after an angioplasty, quoted Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem "Agneepath" in his tweet this morning. The Sena leader underwent the surgery on Monday. Political leaders across party lines visited him in the hospital on Tuesday. 
