Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Alliance Talks Continue After President's Rule

Maharashtra has been placed under President's Rule on Tuesday but that didn't stop allies Congress and NCP from holding discussions on whether to support the Shiv Sena in forming government.

The move to place the state under President's Rule has been criticised by opposition parties who have accused Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of not giving them enough time.

The state was placed under President's rule after the Governor sent a report. The NCP spoke to him at 11 am on Tuesday and the report was sent hours before its 8.30 pm deadline, and asked for more time.

