'Stop CBI Probe': Maharashtra Government, Anil Deshmukh To Supreme Court

Anil Deshmukh resigned yesterday within hours of the Bombay High Court's order for a probe.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and its former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today asked the Supreme Court to cancel a preliminary CBI probe ordered against him in connection with allegations of corruption against him. The Bombay High Court had on Monday ordered the probe based on charges leveled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. A CBI team was to reach Mumbai today to initiate a preliminary enquiry.

Mr Singh, in his plea filed on March 25, sought a CBI probe against Mr Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. Mr Waze is under an NIA probe pertaining to the explosives found in a SUV near the mansion of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Even though the High Court questioned Mr Singh for not filing a case till then, it said a probe by an independent agency was necessary to "instill public confidence and safeguard the Fundamental Rights of the citizens".

Within hours of the High Court order yesterday, Mr Deshmukh resigned, citing moral grounds.

Mr Singh's petition also accused Mr Deshmukh of corruption in police transfers and postings. Both he and his party, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, have denied the allegations.

They have alleged that Mr Singh, removed from the post of the Mumbai Commissioner following the alleged mishandling of he Ambani bomb scare case, was trying to divert attention from his own affairs.