Maharashtra Fixes New Speed Limit On Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

The 701-km long expressway between Mumbai and Nagpur is designed for a top speed of 150 kmph.

Maharashtra Highway Police has fixed a top speed limit of 120 km per hour for the under-construction Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg (highway).

Two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and quadricycles would not be allowed on the highway, said a notification issued on October 4.

Passenger vehicles in `M1' category with carrying capacity of eight persons including driver can travel at a maximum speed of 120 kmph on plain sections and 100 kmph in Ghat sections and tunnels, it said.

The 701-km long expressway between Mumbai and Nagpur is designed for a top speed of 150 kmph, the notification added.

The first phase between Nagpur and Shirdi is expected to open for traffic soon.

Passenger vehicles with carrying capacity of more than nine will have maximum speed limit of 100 kmph on plain sections and 80 kmph in Ghat sections and tunnels.

For all types of goods vehicles falling under N-category, the speed limit will be 80 kmph all through.

The notification was signed by Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, additional director general of Maharashtra Highway Police.

The`Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg' is a six-lane access controlled highway. It is the second expressway in the state after Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The Rs 49,250 crore corridor passes through 392 villages spread over 11 districts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)