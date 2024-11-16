Day After Jharkhand Chopper Row, Rahul Gandhi's Bag Checked In Maharashtra

A video circulating on social media captured the moment.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found himself under scrutiny as Election Commission officials inspected his bags upon his arrival at Amravati district today. This inspection, which took place just a day after a similar controversy over his helicopter being grounded in Jharkhand, has prompted Congress to accuse the poll body of unfairness.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Dhamangaon Railway, one of the eight constituencies in Amravati district, to address a public rally ahead of the November 20 Assembly elections. Shortly after his helicopter landed, election officials approached the Congress leader's team and searched his luggage as part of the Election Commission's enforcement of the model code of conduct.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment. Mr Gandhi stood nearby as officials checked his bags. After a few moments, he walked away to engage with his party colleagues.

Yashomati Thakur, a Congress MLA and former state minister, expressed outrage over the inspection and asked if the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, or Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were checked by poll officials.

The incident comes on the heels of a similar controversy in Yavatmal, where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray faced a bag inspection during his campaign. Mr Thackeray accused poll officials of selective enforcement. However, videos later emerged showing similar inspections for BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar.

The controversy, coupled with Friday's grounding of Mr Gandhi's helicopter in Jharkhand's Godda, allegedly due to "protocol restrictions." Congress leaders accused the BJP government of orchestrating the delay to hinder Mr Gandhi's schedule, which included a rally marking the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Mr Gandhi's flight, scheduled for 1:15 pm, was delayed by nearly two hours due to the declaration of a no-fly zone for other political leaders. Mr Ramesh called the move a blatant violation of electoral fairness, accusing the BJP of using "petty tactics".

