Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's bag was checked by officials in Palghar today amid a massive political row over the checking of his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray's bags.

Mr Thackeray's bags were checked twice in Yavatmal district Monday and Latur on Tuesday while the former Chief Minister is on a campaign trail.

This has triggered a huge row between his faction of the Shiv Sena and the rival group led by Eknath Shinde.