Maharashtra Elections: Liquor Sale To Be Stopped In Mumbai Between October 19-21 And October 24

Maharashtra Polls: Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting will be on October 24

Mumbai Collector Shivajirao Jondhale on Sunday issued orders to stop the sale of all kinds of liquor and to close down all liquor shops from October 19 to 21 and on October 24, in view of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"If anyone is found violating these orders, action will be taken against them. If licenced liquor shops are found selling liquor during these days, their licences will be cancelled permanently," a press note from the Collector's office said.

Prohibitory orders against liquor sale will begin at 6 pm on October 19 and will be effective throughout the day on October 21. The order will remain effective the whole day on October 24 as well.

This prohibitory order against liquor has been issued under section 135 C of Representation of People's Act 1951 and various other rules and regulations governing the sale of country-made liquor and other branded liquors in the state.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes shall be done on October 24.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.