Maharashtra Elections 2019: Congress Failed To Act After Terror Attacks In Mumbai: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the previous Congress government of failing to act after terror attacks in Mumbai.

Addressing his last campaign rally for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections, PM Modi also spoke of the economic reforms ushered in by the BJP-led central and Maharashtra governments.

PM Modi said during the Congress-led regimes, terror attacks and bomb blasts would take place in Mumbai "any time" and its coastline had become "entry point" for terrorists.

"That is not the situation now. Why? Because those who nurture terrorism now know they will be punished," PM Modi said.

He also referred to the surgical strike and Balakot air strike post terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama respectively as "not mere words, but the policy of the BJP and its allies".

"When evidence with probe agencies after the terror attacks pointed out to masterminds across the border, Congress leaders instead said the attacks were the handiwork of those in India," he said.

Attacking the opposition, PM Modi said they "nurtured" for decades Article 370, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He accused the Congress and its allies of playing politics of self-interest even as terrorism spread in Kashmir valley and people were deprived of their rights.

The Prime Minister also asked why it was so that when it came to giving justice to the victims of such violence, the Congress "defended" terrorists.

Recalling the 1993 Mumbai blasts, PM Modi alleged the governments then did not do justice to the victims.

"The people who killed our people escaped. And the reason is now becoming evident. These people, instead of catching the culprits, are into trade of Mirchi. Sometimes trade of Mirchi, sometimes trade with Mirchi," PM Modi said, without elaborating and naming anyone.

A political analyst said PM Modi's comment "Mirchi ke saath vyapar" was a veiled reference to NCP leader Praful Patel being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to illegal assets of Iqbal Mirchi, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide.

