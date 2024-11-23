Maharashtra Election Results Trending In United Kingdom As BJP Crosses Majority Mark

The BJP government has crossed the majority.

Maharashtra election results: Maharashtra assembly election results were trending early on Saturday (Nov 23) in the United Kingdom as Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti crossed the halfway mark, as per the latest trends. England accounted for the majority of the search volume with Scotland not faring much behind. Maharashtra, regarded as the financial capital of India, is the wealthiest state in terms of GDP per capita. Its GSDP for 2022-2023 was approximately Rs 2.89 lakh crore, which signifies that the poll results could have a significant impact on the state populace as well as the expatriate population in the UK.

The MVA, a coalition of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), had projected itself as a unified opposition to the Mahayuti government but the mirage appears to have not worked. As of the last update, the Mahayuti (209), with Eknath Shinde, projected to continue as the chief minister, had comfortably crossed the majority mark (145) in the 288-seat assembly.

The writing was on the wall as despite claims of anti-incumbency, the voters came out in hordes to cast their ballot for the ruling party. As per Election Commission of India (ECI) data, 66.05 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the single-phase election, up from 61.1 per cent recorded in 2019.

In the opposition's MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates. Parties like Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), also contested, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM putting up 17 candidates.