2 Key Meetings In Delhi As Sena Steps Up Pressure On BJP In Maharashtra

Two meetings in Delhi today may have a bearing on Maharashtra, where government formation has been stalled for 11 days because of a power tussle between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena, who won a clear majority together.

At a time Delhi is shrouded by toxic, record smog that has forced schools to shut down and people to stay indoors, two top Maharashtra leaders are heading to the city for talks - Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) finished third in last month's state election.

Devendra Fadnavis will meet with his party chief, Home Minister Amit Shah. Sharad Pawar is likely to hold discussions with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In Maharashtra, a third meeting today could be of huge significance; the Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, is expected to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urge him to invite the single largest party to form government.

The demand, signaling that the Sena has amped up the staring contest between the allies, appears to be aimed at pushing the BJP to a corner.

"There are no backdoor discussions. There is a deadlock and we are not responsible for it. BJP being the single largest party should claim to form government first... but if they fail, we can stake claim," Sanjay Raut told reporters on Sunday.

The BJP with 105 seats and the Sena with 56 seats have a clear majority in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. But the BJP's hopes for a seamless transition into a second straight term with Devendra Fadnavis in charge are on hold with the Sena demanding equal power-share under what it calls was a "50:50 formula" discussed with Amit Shah earlier this year, before the national election in May. According to the Sena, the plan was for chief ministers from each party sharing the five-year term equally.

The BJP has firmly rejected the idea and insists Mr Fadnavis will be chief minister for a full term.

The Sena, escalating tension, has said it has the support of 170 MLAs to install its chief minister.

The party is seen to have reached out to rival NCP. Sharad Pawar's meeting with Sonia Gandhi is widely expected to revolve around the possibility of backing the Sena in a re-alignment to keep the BJP out of power.

The NCP won 54 seats and the Congress 44 in the results declared on October 24.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the nephew of the party chief, claimed that he had received a message from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut: "Namaskar mi Sanjay Raut. Jai Maharashtra".

"This is the first time after elections that he has contacted me. I do not know why he messaged me. I will call him in a while to check," said Ajit Pawar, a former deputy chief minister.

The current term of Maharashtra government ends on November 8. The BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar had earlier said the state might head for President's rule if there is no government by then.

