'Corruption First': Eknath Shinde's Take On Opposition Priorities

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after filing his nomination today, took a dig at the opposition when asked about Opposition allegations against the state government ahead of the coming election regarding women-oriented schemes like "Ladki Behena".

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mr Shinde said to avert Opposition allegations about violation of Model Code of Conduct, the state government had even transferred the funds for November in October -- before the elections were announced and the Model Code was imposed.

Asked about the Opposition allegation that it was just a 'pre-election stunt" that would stop as soon as the polls are over, Mr Shinde said they were all 'liars".

"They promised prompt disbursement of welfare funds under various schemes. But nothing of the sort has happened in Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh. They stopped the schemes saying they will take funds from the Centre first," he said.

"But we have managed to implement everything and make payments... Because their motives are questionable... Our policy is 'Nation first'. Theirs is 'corruption first," he added.

Asked about the Opposition's lack of a Chief Ministerial face, Mr Shinde said, "We don't have the 'Make me CM' culture. In the days of Balasaheb Thackeray, big leaders from Delhi came down to meet him. But now, his heir is walking the roads of Delhi, imploring people to make him the Chief Minister".

It was a jibe at his jibe at his chief political rival Uddhav Thackeray, whose government he had toppled with his rebellion two years ago, with the backing of the BJP. The rebel faction, who were later granted the party name Shiv Sena and its election symbol, had later joined hands with the BJP to form the government. Mr Shinde was made the Chief Minister - a role he is likely to play again should the Mahayuti alliance wins.

Mr Shinde's bid to be recognized as the bearer of Bal Thackeray's legacy, however, was vetoed by the voters.

In the Lok Sabha election conducted earlier this year, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi had won 30 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats, the ruling alliance won 17. The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena won 9 seats, ahead of the 7 won by Mr Shinde's faction.

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20 and the counting of votes will be held on November 23.