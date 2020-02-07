Congress Leader Files Complaint Against Sambit Patra For Fake Video

Sambit Patra has shared an old video on his official Twitter account without verifying its veracity

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Friday filed a police complaint against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for allegedly sharing a fake video on social media.

Naseem Khan said the video in question was made by an "RSS worker" during the Maharashtra Assembly polls held in October and, at that time too, he had filed a case with the police.

In a statement, Naseem Khan said, "Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra has tried to defame me and the Congress party by sharing a fake video on social media. To teach him a lawful lesson, a police complaint has been filed with the Mumbai police commissioner, Saki Naka police station and even with the Election Commission."

He said the BJP was resorting to such moves because its defeat was certain in the Assembly polls in Delhi. Delhi goes to the polls on Saturday and the results will be declared on February 11.

"Sambit Patra has shared an old video on his official Twitter account without verifying its veracity in a bid to defame me and the Congress party. He did this because he wanted to create a divide in society and make use of it for political gains," Naseem Khan alleged.

"This video was fabricated by an RSS worker during the Maharashtra assembly polls. Even at that time, I had filed a complaint with the police. And it was found that the person had edited the original video to make this fake video. Despite all this, the BJP is circulating the fake video again," he said.