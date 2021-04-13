Highlights: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Requests Military Help In Tackling Shortages

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced more restrictions to control the pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that COVID-19 cases in the state are exploding dangerously. He said a total of 60,212 cases were recorded in the state today.

Several new restrictions have been announced by the chief minister, like Section 144 in the state for the next 15 days and curbs on non-essential travel, as the state struggles with a record spike in coronavirus infections and deaths.

Mr Thackeray's address follows a meeting of the state Covid task force that he chaired on Sunday.

Maharashtra has been reporting the highest number of Covid cases for weeks. On Sunday, the state reported 63,294 infections - the highest ever -- but the cases dropped to 51,751 on Monday, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend.

Here are the Highlights on what Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said: